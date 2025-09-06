Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 935.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 690 on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 659 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 969. The firm has a market capitalization of £620.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.65, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 838.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 855.26.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.