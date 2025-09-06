Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 935.
Hilton Food Group Price Performance
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
