Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after buying an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,326,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,365,000 after purchasing an additional 433,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $99,402,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

