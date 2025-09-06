Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 13,850 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 247,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,050. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

