Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 420.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 559.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 86.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

