Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Crane $CR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 104.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 19.6% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 99,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $203.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

