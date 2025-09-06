Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Trading Down 1.2%

PLUS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.