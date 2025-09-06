Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NEO stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.62. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $19.11.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
