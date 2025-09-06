Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. $FSLY

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 348,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $886,875.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,287,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,657.75. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 18,248 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $138,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,831.72. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,833 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of FSLY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastly

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.