Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEC. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,274,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 687.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 269,759 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,892,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of DEC stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

