Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,517,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 825,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 153,173 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 9.66%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gambling.com Group

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.