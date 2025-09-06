Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $179,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,909,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

FPI stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 127.59%.The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

