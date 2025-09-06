Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $187,000 in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $WBTN

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 208,962 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 174.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEBTOON Entertainment ( NASDAQ:WBTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBTN

WEBTOON Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.