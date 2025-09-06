Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $216,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.76 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OWL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

