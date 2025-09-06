Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $222,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. $LESL

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 291,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,149.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.60.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $3.63.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

