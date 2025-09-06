Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after buying an additional 425,421 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,493,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,757 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after buying an additional 162,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 686,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,023 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 2,098 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $28,092.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,765.46. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,640. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,267 shares of company stock worth $1,677,815. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EWTX stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.26. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

