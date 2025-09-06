Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 16,389 Shares of Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Accuray by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Accuray by 1.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,058,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of ARAY opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 million, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.78 million. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARAY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Accuray from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accuray

Accuray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.