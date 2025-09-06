Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 20,372 Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARHS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Wall Street Zen raised Arhaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arhaus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

