Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. $CTRN

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,992,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

CTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CTRN stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.20 million. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

In related news, VP Katrina George sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $25,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,150 shares in the company, valued at $208,731. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,163 shares in the company, valued at $585,262.23. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,066 shares of company stock worth $73,088. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

