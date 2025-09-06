Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,923 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173,472 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 669,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 184,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 6,802.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 104,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVO stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.63%.The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $40,005.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,038.66. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

