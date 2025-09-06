Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 22,320 Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) $SSP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 38.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 91.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,142 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 100.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $2.95 on Friday. E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $260.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $540.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

