Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 38,417 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,417 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 127,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -198.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

