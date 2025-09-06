Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,916 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Repay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after buying an additional 207,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 255,667 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Repay by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 255,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Repay Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $537.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

