Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,470 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCF opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,826 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $49,935.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 59,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,901.07. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $36,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,498.36. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

