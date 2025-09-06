Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $189,000 Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. $GENC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1,247.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GENC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.