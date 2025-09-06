HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 37235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 152.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 101.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

