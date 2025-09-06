HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $606.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.93.

HubSpot Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of HUBS opened at $487.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,119.90, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,926,000 after buying an additional 144,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after buying an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,886,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 548.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

