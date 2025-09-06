HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Veritas raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 17.0%. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

