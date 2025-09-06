HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Veritas raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 17.0%. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
