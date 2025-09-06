Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on August 12th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $666.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.90 million. Analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 216.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 22.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 860,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

