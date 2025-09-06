Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $236.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $184.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Get Icon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

Icon Price Performance

ICLR stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Icon has a 52-week low of $125.10 and a 52-week high of $310.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Icon by 61.6% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 57,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Icon by 48.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,072,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.