Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 33,235 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 303.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,953,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after buying an additional 69,005 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the first quarter valued at about $9,232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 17,183.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 55.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 339,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 29.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,338 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $39,136.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,707.70. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 32,500 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,306.32. This represents a 49.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fortrea from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Fortrea Stock Up 10.7%

Fortrea stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

