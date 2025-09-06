Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $15,481,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Biohaven by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 168,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Biohaven Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.