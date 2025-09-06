Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,948 OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,725,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,367,000 after buying an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 480,804 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 631,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,538,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after buying an additional 323,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $29.07 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. The trade was a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.