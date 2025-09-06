Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,639 Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $24,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $61.68 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

