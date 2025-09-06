Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after acquiring an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,481,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,180,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 896,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

