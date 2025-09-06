Ieq Capital LLC Buys 17,957 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 166.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 185.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.32 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,835 shares in the company, valued at $28,219,929. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $2,114,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 809,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,026,454.40. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,306,967 shares of company stock valued at $39,664,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

