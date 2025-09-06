Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,890 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,389.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,771.82. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.4%

FCPT opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.48%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

