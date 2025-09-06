Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.49. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCRI

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at $59,248,435.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.