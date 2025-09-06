Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,964 Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 576,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $18.23 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

