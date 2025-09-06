Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,267 VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

