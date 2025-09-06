Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Solventum by 263.1% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,608,000 after buying an additional 4,217,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Solventum by 101.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,554,000 after buying an additional 1,691,565 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Solventum by 738.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 499,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,375,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $72.70 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOLV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

