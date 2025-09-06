Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 15.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $140.53 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.