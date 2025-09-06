Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,494 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

