Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

