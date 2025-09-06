Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

