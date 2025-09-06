Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. $RNST

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 763,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,313,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Renasant by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Renasant by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 478,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Renasant by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

