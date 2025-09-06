Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 160.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 140.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

