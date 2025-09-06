Ieq Capital LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. $MSBI

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 513,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,397 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $390.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.78. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSBI

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.