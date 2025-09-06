Ieq Capital LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

