Ieq Capital LLC Has $308,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,817.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MEI stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

