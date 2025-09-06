Ieq Capital LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ATI by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ATI by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,463,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATI. Susquehanna cut their target price on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,399. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

